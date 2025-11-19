TRANSCELL TECH GAINS PATENT

Transcell Technologies, a majority-owned subsidiary of Interneuron Pharmaceuticals, has been issued a US patent covering key components of Transcell's core drug transport technology. The patent, which is assigned to Princeton University in the USA and licensed exclusively by Transcell, covers a family of compounds with the potential to transport drugs directly into cells, as well as methods for enhancing the permeability of a lipid membrane.

Transcell's research had demonstrated that this family of transport compounds, called permeation enhancers, may be suitable for transporting genes, antisense sequences and proteins into the cell. The technology may also be suitable for making oral delivery possible for a wide range of intravenous drugs, said Elizabeth Tallett, president and chief executive of Transcell. The patent is broad-ranging, covering therapeutic, diagnostic and prophylactic applications of the technology.