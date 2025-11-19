Transcend Therapeutics: Procysteine trial

- Transcend Therapeutics has begun a Phase II trial of its lead drug Procysteine, a small molecule prodrug that is designed to replenish the antioxidant glutathione, in sepsis patients with multiple organ dysfunction. A second Phase II trial in traumatic injury patients will begin later this year. Later this year, studies of Procysteine will be started in central nervous system disorders and dermatology.
