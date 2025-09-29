Transforming The Pharmaceutical Industry

The pharmaceutical market has moved from inefficiency to efficiency, from being a market where money was made from "dumb" consumers to one where these consumers have smart intermediaries. As a result, value leadership must be reasserted in terms of product leadership, operational excellence and, most importantly, customer intimacy, SmithKline Beecham chief executive Jan Leschly told last month's Financial Times World Pharmaceuticals conference in London (Marketletter April 1).

The new platform technologies of genomics, combinatorial chemistry, molecular screening technology and bioinformatics have turned the pharmaceutical discovery process upside down, he said, and the economics of R&D are also changing; among the world's top 20 drug companies, the expected outcome of R&D averages only 0.45 new Chemical Entities per year per company, and the average worldwide peak sales per NCE is $400 million. The challenge is to improve output to 2.2 NCEs per year, he said; SB has a contract with its R&D organization to deliver a minimum of two NCEs and one new vaccine per year, starting this year.

Size and consolidation is not the answer, new product flow is, Mr Leschly told the meeting; new products drive sales growth and offset the sales lost from products going off patent. "When a company doubles its size through a merger, the hurdle rate becomes twice the size and you have gained very little unless you have acquired a healthy new product pipeline, and that is very unlikely," he said.