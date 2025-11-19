TRANSFORMING YEAR AT BRITISH BIO-TECHNOLOGY

British Bio-technology has announced a loss within budget and a strong balance sheet for the financial year ended April 30, 1994. The company made a pretax loss of L21.5 million ($33.22 million). It had L28.6 million in cash at the end of the year, which has grown to over L70 million as a result of the rights issue that was completed in May (Marketletter April 18).

"British Bio-technology has been transformed over the last year," said Keith McCullagh, its chief executive. "Fighting cancer is now our top priority, with three breakthrough drugs in development. The clinical development program has now enrolled over 1,000 patients into our trials around the world. Financially, we are well placed, with L70 million in cash and a further L47 million expected from the exercise of warrants in January 1996. This should be sufficient to take us through to European marketing approval for batimastat in 1996 with a view to US Food and Drug Administration submission thereafter," he added.

The L21.5 million loss, which compares with a loss of L13.1 million a year earlier, is a reflection of increasing expenditure on R&D as clinical trials proceed and a reduction in interest receivable, according to company chairman, Brian Richards. He said that in the fourth quarter the company lost L8 million, compared with L5.1 million in the 1993 financial year. This increase resulted from additional expenditure of L700,000 on external contracts, and costs of entering into a lease agreement costing L400,000 for additional property in Cowley in the UK. The company also established its commercial operations during this period at a cost of L300,000 and an office in the USA (L200,000). A subsidiary was set up in the USA in Annapolis, Maryland. It will organize and run clinical trials and make regulatory submissions in the USA.