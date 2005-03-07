Transgene plans to focus its product pipeline on cancer

The French vaccine's and immunotherapy specialist company, Transgene, announced its new strategic goals alongside its 2004 financial results.
Transgene has decided to limit its product portfolio and concentrate on three of its candidates: the vaccine MVA-Muc1-IL2 currently in a Phase II trial for lung cancer; the therapeutic vaccine MVA-HPV-IL2 against human papilloma virus infection in a Phase II clinical trial for cervical intraepithelial neoplasia; and the anticancer immunotherapy product Ad-IFNgamma in Phase I/II for primary cutaneous lymphoma. A new therapeutic vaccine candidate, MVA-HPV, against the hepatitis C virus is scheduled to enter a Phase I/II clinical trial within one year, the firm said.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze