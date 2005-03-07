Transgene plans to focus its product pipeline on cancer

The French vaccine's and immunotherapy specialist company, Transgene, announced its new strategic goals alongside its 2004 financial results.

Transgene has decided to limit its product portfolio and concentrate on three of its candidates: the vaccine MVA-Muc1-IL2 currently in a Phase II trial for lung cancer; the therapeutic vaccine MVA-HPV-IL2 against human papilloma virus infection in a Phase II clinical trial for cervical intraepithelial neoplasia; and the anticancer immunotherapy product Ad-IFNgamma in Phase I/II for primary cutaneous lymphoma. A new therapeutic vaccine candidate, MVA-HPV, against the hepatitis C virus is scheduled to enter a Phase I/II clinical trial within one year, the firm said.