Transgene provides clinical pipeline update

French firm Transgene has announced an update of its clinical pipeline, with particular emphasis placed on its therapeutic cancer vaccines TG4010 (MVA-MUC1-IL-2), TG1042 (Ad-IFNg) and TG4001 (MVA-HPV-IL2).
The firm says it has opened the first sites for Phase IIb clinical studies of TG4010 in patients with non-small cell lung cancer, and intends to enroll 140 patients in the randomized, open-label comparative study of the drug versus cisplatin and gemcitabine. Transgene expects to announce preliminary result in the first quarter of 2007.
TG1042 is Transgenes developmental medication for primary cutaneous lymphoma and is currently approaching the completion of Phase I/II trials in 38 patients. Transgene says it will present the final data in December at the 47th Annual Meeting of the American Society of Hematology in Atlanta, USA.
