Transgene revenues more than double

Strasbourg, France-based Transgene saw first-half 2005 revenues more than double to 2.18 million euros ($2.63 million), up from 987.0 million euros in the like six months of 2004. The company says this increase reflects the development of third-party manufacturing and recording of revenues during this reporting period from the European Vaccine Effort against HIV/AIDS manufacturing, which it performed in the second quarter of 2004.
Operating expenses were unchanged at 12.0 million euros but R&D spending dipped slightly to 10.1 million euros from 9.8 million euros. Transgene's net loss for the six months was also slightly lower, at 9.4 million euros versus 10.6 million euros, or 0.94 euros a share.
