Transkaryotic looking to raise $88 million

Transkaryotic Therapies has announced a public offering of 3.1 millionshares of its common stock, priced at $28.50 each. The company intends to use the proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, including building its sales and marketing teams to promote its Niche Protein products.

SG Cowen Securities Corp acted as underwriter for the funding and has been granted an option to buy up to 465,000 additional shares to cover overallotments.