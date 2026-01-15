Transparency & HCP Engagement

A specialist compliance forum for pharma and medtech teams responsible for spend transparency, Open Payments reporting, and governance of HCP interactions.

The programme is built around practical approaches to improving data integrity, streamlining reporting workflows, and strengthening monitoring across increasingly complex state, federal and global transparency requirements. It also addresses how organisations are evolving controls around higher-risk engagement types—supporting compliant operations while maintaining effective external stakeholder engagement.

Who the audience is and how many attend

Audience

Transparency / aggregate spend reporting leaders and operations teams

Compliance, ethics and legal professionals in pharma, biotech and medtech

Compliance monitoring, audit and investigations stakeholders

Data governance, analytics and reporting owners (including those applying automation/AI)

Vendor oversight and third-party management leads connected to HCP spend and engagement

Technology and service providers supporting transparency reporting, monitoring and compliance operations

Scale

Conference-style event with sponsor participation and a focused audience of compliance, legal, transparency and HCP engagement professionals.

A single fixed headline figure for attendees/exhibitors/vendors is not consistently stated on the main event pages.

What to expect