Transparency & HCP Engagement

10 August 202612 August 2026
Pennsylvania, USALoews Philadelphia Hotel
A specialist compliance forum for pharma and medtech teams responsible for spend transparency, Open Payments reporting, and governance of HCP interactions.

The programme is built around practical approaches to improving data integrity, streamlining reporting workflows, and strengthening monitoring across increasingly complex state, federal and global transparency requirements. It also addresses how organisations are evolving controls around higher-risk engagement types—supporting compliant operations while maintaining effective external stakeholder engagement.

Who the audience is and how many attend

Audience

  • Transparency / aggregate spend reporting leaders and operations teams
  • Compliance, ethics and legal professionals in pharma, biotech and medtech
  • Compliance monitoring, audit and investigations stakeholders
  • Data governance, analytics and reporting owners (including those applying automation/AI)
  • Vendor oversight and third-party management leads connected to HCP spend and engagement
  • Technology and service providers supporting transparency reporting, monitoring and compliance operations

Scale

  • Conference-style event with sponsor participation and a focused audience of compliance, legal, transparency and HCP engagement professionals.
  • A single fixed headline figure for attendees/exhibitors/vendors is not consistently stated on the main event pages.

What to expect

  • Deep dives into Open Payments and broader US/global transparency requirements, including evolving expectations and enforcement trends
  • Practical sessions on data quality, workflow optimisation and reporting governance
  • Peer benchmarking and discussion formats to compare approaches to monitoring, FMV, speaker programs and other high-risk engagement areas
  • Focus on emerging approaches (including automation, analytics and AI) to improve efficiency and risk mitigation
  • Structured networking designed for compliance and transparency leaders to connect and share best practices


Company Spotlight

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company based in South San Francisco, California. The company operates as an R&D organization focused on immune-mediated diseases, with clinical trials conducted through external sites in the U.S. and internationally.




