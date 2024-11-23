Transplantation For Parkinson's

- Genzyme Tissue Repair and Diacrin have reported that theirNeuroCell-PD porcine neural cell product for transplantation into people with advanced Parkinson's disease was well tolerated in patients treated with the therapy in a Phase I study. The study results also showed evidence of clinical improvement in patients who were treated with NeuroCell-PD. The companies plan to start a pivotal Phase II trial later this year.
