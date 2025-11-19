TREATMENT DECISIONS AND MANAGED CARE

One of the main policy questions which the US Food and Drug Administration will have to address in the next few years is the possibility that managed care organizations will be making decisions on drug treatments based on their own studies, according to David Adams, staff director for policy development and coordination within the agency.

Health maintenance organizations and other managed care groups could make treatment decisions which could spell life or death for a particular product, and these decisions could be based on data "that FDA would say doesn't prove anything," he told the Regulatory Affairs Professionals Society.

He noted drug manufacturers' concerns that while the information they provide is "very onerously" regulated by the FDA, information provided by others who are involved in the sale of drugs, and which may not be very good information, is not actively regulated by the agency. Mr Adams also commented on the "tendency in some quarters to promote product comparisons within pharmacy operations," adding that while the agency does not regulate pharmacy promotions of switched products, "we need to keep an eye on these issues."