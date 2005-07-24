"Treatment, not bullets" for AIDS fight in South Africa, says AHF

The AIDS Healthcare Foundation, the USA's largest AIDS organization which operates treatment clinics domestically as well as in Africa, Central America and India, including the Ithembalabantu (Zulu for "people's hope") Clinic in South Africa, has expressed its profound outrage over the unprovoked attack - including what is believed to be the first-ever police shooting of AIDS protesters anywhere worldwide - by South African police on AIDS activists conducting a peaceful protest. Protesters were demonstrating to ensure that people with HIV/AIDS receive antiretroviral treatment at a Queenstown hospital and throughout the Eastern Cape region in South Africa. On July 12, the South African Police Services in Queenstown reportedly assaulted and then opened fire on unarmed, protesters from the Treatment Action Campaign asking for HIV treatment.
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