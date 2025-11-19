Treatment Of Chronic Hepatitis: New Options

There are over 350 million infectious carriers of hepatitis worldwide, with chronic infection of hepatitis B and hepatitis C being a major cause of morbidity and mortality since there are no curative treatments available. The number of infectious hepatitis C carriers is estimated to be more than 200 million worldwide; the hepatitis C virus accounts for 80%-90% of post-transfusion hepatitis, and between 40% and 60% of HCV infections result in chronic hepatitis.

Europe accounts for less than 1% of all chronic carriers of hepatitis B surface antigen (HBsAg), a blood marker for hepatitis B infection. While this is extremely low for the general population, the carrier rate is high in certain limited sub-groups, according to a Datamonitor report.

There have been numerous trials incorporating antiviral and immunomodulatory agents in an attempt to find an effective therapy for chronic hepatitis, but these trials have had little success, except for the use of interferons which have shown partial efficacy. In the treatment of chronic hepatitis B, around 30%-40% of patients respond but in HCV infections only 25% of patients exhibit signs of clinical benefit. Furthermore, the use of interferons have a number of associated side effects.