Trial Results with Alza's Oxybutynin

- Alza Corp and Therapeutic Discovery Corp's once-daily OROSformulation of oxybutynin (which incorporates Alza's oral osmotic technology and is designed to deliver the drug over a 24-hour period) has been shown to significantly reduce urge urinary incontinence episodes compared to placebo in two pivotal trials. Alza is planning to submit a New Drug Approval application for the product to the US Food and Drug Administration by the year's end.
