Trial shows Pegasys' superior efficacy in HBV

Data published in the New England Journal of Medicine, June 30 issue, show that patients with the most common form of chronic hepatitis B are more likely to achieve lasting remission with Roche's Pegasys (peginterferon alfa-2a) compared with the current standard of care, lamivudine.

In the 814-patient trial, participants with HBeAg-positive chronic HBV were treated for 48 weeks with Pegasys 180mg once weekly plus placebo, lamivudine 100mg once daily or a combination of Pegasys and lamivudine.