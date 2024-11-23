Trials Support Amiodarone Use

The efficacy and safety of Wyeth-Ayerst's Cordarone (amiodarone) in preventing arrhythmias and arrhythmic death has been reaffirmed by the publication of the EMIAT and CAMIAT studies at the American College of Cardiology meeting at the end of March. These are the first large, well-controlled studies to show these effects, despite the fact that the drug has been marketed for this use in dozens of countries for several years.
