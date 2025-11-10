Trials To Assess Serzone Side Effect Advantage

Bristol-Myers Squibb is near to completing two clinical studies which are comparing the incidence of treatment-related sexual dysfunction with its new antidepressant Serzone (nefazodone) or a selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor. B-MS has indicated in its promotion for nefazodone that the combined SSRI/5-HT2 antagonist is associated with fewer sexual problems, as well as less anxiety and insomnia.
Each trial involves 100 patients who were experiencing sexual problems on SSRIs. They will be entered into the Serzone trial after a washout period, providing sexual problems remit, and randomized to receive either their original treatment or the B-MS drug for eight to 12 weeks. Similar comparative studies will be carried out in patients experiencing treatment-emergent anxiety, agitation and insomnia while on SSRI therapy.
