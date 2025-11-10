Triangle, Led By Ex-Wellcome R&D Chief, Financing Deal

Triangle Pharmaceuticals has completed a $4 million, first-round financing to advance its programs to develop novel therapeutics for serious viral diseases and cancer.
This recently-set-up company, headed by David Barry, former president of Wellcome Research Laboratories in the USA, claims to be uniquely positioned to build a leading effort in these areas rapidly. Dr Barry's management team includes half a dozen or so former senior executives at Wellcome, who played pivotal roles in the development of drugs such as Zovirax (aciclovir) and Retrovir (zidovudine), which revolutionized antiviral therapy and established Wellcome's pre-eminent, $1.6 billion antiviral business, according to a company statement.
Dr Barry notes that Triangle is currently putting in place an initial pipeline of development-stage compounds through in-licensing agreements and collaborations that capitalize on its expertise in antiviral drugs. Two of the drug candidates are expected to enter Phase I clinical trials in the near future, and three others are in late preclinical development. Triangle is also in discussions for rights to additional compounds at various stages of development.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze