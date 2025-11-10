Triangle, Led By Ex-Wellcome R&D Chief, Financing Deal

Triangle Pharmaceuticals has completed a $4 million, first-round financing to advance its programs to develop novel therapeutics for serious viral diseases and cancer.

This recently-set-up company, headed by David Barry, former president of Wellcome Research Laboratories in the USA, claims to be uniquely positioned to build a leading effort in these areas rapidly. Dr Barry's management team includes half a dozen or so former senior executives at Wellcome, who played pivotal roles in the development of drugs such as Zovirax (aciclovir) and Retrovir (zidovudine), which revolutionized antiviral therapy and established Wellcome's pre-eminent, $1.6 billion antiviral business, according to a company statement.

Dr Barry notes that Triangle is currently putting in place an initial pipeline of development-stage compounds through in-licensing agreements and collaborations that capitalize on its expertise in antiviral drugs. Two of the drug candidates are expected to enter Phase I clinical trials in the near future, and three others are in late preclinical development. Triangle is also in discussions for rights to additional compounds at various stages of development.