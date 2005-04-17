Trigen and ProCorde to merge

UK firm Trigen Holdings plc and Germany's ProCorde GmbH have announced plans to merge into Trigen Holdings AG, saying that the combination will "create a leader in cardiovascular drug discovery and development focussing on thrombosis and vascular dysfunction."
The new company's expanded product pipeline includes Trigen's existing clinical-stage candidates, TGN 255 and TGN 167, and ProCorde's PR-15, which is expected to enter the clinic later this year. The firm also has an extensive portfolio of preclinical and discovery-stage programs targeting thrombosis, atherosclerosis and other cardiovascular pathologies. In addition, it will benefit from two established discovery platforms, SIGSCREEN and THROMSCAN, which have been applied in collaborations between ProCorde and a number of "Big Pharma" companies. The products, programs and technologies have all been discovered in the laboratories of either Trigen or ProCorde, have been developed in-house and continue to be controlled by the combined entity.
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