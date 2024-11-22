Triludan Adverse Reactions

- The Japanese Pharmaceutical Affairs Bureau's safety division has issued a report on nine cases of severe cardiovascular symptoms with Marion Merrell Dow's antiallergy drug Triludan (terfenadine), says Pharma Japan. As a result of these cases, the precautions for use data has been amended by adding a warning to draw physicians' attention to the problems. The report noted that two of the nine cases were patients that should not have received the drug.
