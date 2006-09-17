Trimeris extends deal with Roche

US firm Trimeris says it has mutually agreed to amend its research agreement with its developmental partner, the Swiss drug major Roche, to extend the term by additional two years from January 1, 2007 through December 31, 2008.

The extension of the research term governs the joint efforts by Trimeris and Roche on next-generation fusion inhibitor (NGFI) peptides created under the collaboration, which was first signed by the parties in 2000. Research, development and commercialization costs for the NGFI program will continue to be split equally by the two firms, as will any profits from the worldwide sale of products covered under the amended agreement. The development work covered under the accord has focused on two distinct peptide classes, exemplified by TRI-999 and TRI-1144 as NGFI candidates. Based on recently-completed preclinical studies, TRI-1144 met the criteria established by Trimeris and Roche for further development and is being advanced as the lead preclinical NGFI candidate. TRI-999 did not satisfy these criteria and will not be further developed.