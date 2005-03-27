Trinity Biotech buys RDI

Ireland's Trinity Biotech has acquired the business of Research Diagnostics Inc for $4.2 million in cash. RDI provides a comprehensive range of immunodiagnostic products to research facilities, pharmaceutical companies, reference laboratories, diagnostic makers and universities worldwide. The company's revenue and profit performance has shown consistent growth with sales last year in excess of $5.0 million. The acquisition is expected to be accretive in the current financial year. The range of products provided by RDI is similar to that provided by Fitzgeralds, a company which Trinity acquired in April 2004.