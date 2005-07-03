Trinity donates $1M worth of HIV tests

Dublin, Ireland-based Trinity Biotech says it will make a donation to the value of $1.0 million of its Uni-Gold Recombigen HIV Rapid tests to community-based organizations and public health facilities in the USA, in an effort to expand the availability of rapid HIV testing programs.

The company will distribute the test, which has a demonstrated sensitivity and specificity of 100% and 99.7%, respectively, over the next six months to qualifying facilities.