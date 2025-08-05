TRIO Pharmaceuticals

Its proprietary platforms, TRAILBody and TIE‑ADC, are being advanced against high‑unmet‑need cancers including multiple myeloma, acute myeloid leukaemia, ovarian, endometrial, and triple‑negative breast cancer.

In December 2024, TRIO closed a $3.1 million pre‑Series A financing round led by Friedman Bioventure Fund, with support from the Myeloma Investment Fund (under the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation), plus NuFund Venture Group, Life Science Angels and others. The funding is earmarked for advancing its lead programs through preclinical development and toward clinical trials

Leadership is headed by CEO Dr. Reiner Laus, who emphasises TRIO’s mission to create dual-action therapeutics that increase treatment efficacy while lowering systemic toxicity.