Triple Therapy For H Pylori

- A triple therapy regimen for Helicobacter pylori eradication, based on a low dose of Astra's Losec (omeprazole; 20 mg/day), a standard dose of Abbott's Biaxin (clarithromycin; 500mg tid) and amoxicillin 1,000mg bid), is more effective than the approved dual regimen using 40mg/day omeprazole and clarithromycin, according to data presented at the European H pylori study group meeting on October 18. The new 10-day regimen, called ACT-10, might also permit cost savings, and has the advantage of not using metronidazole, which has a high rate of resistance.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze