Tripos and InforSense to integrate systems

Bioanalytical consulting and software firm Tripos and fellow US company InforSense have formed an alliance to integrate the former's discovery informatics portfolio with the latter's InforSense KDE workflow-based integrative analytics platform.
Through the alliance, Tripos joins InforSense's open workflow partner network and the latter enters Tripos' alliance program as a software partner. The two companies will also integrate Tripos' Auspyx, SYBYL and UNITY technologies with both InforSense KDE and its 'in Oracle' enterprise analytics system, InforSense IOE. This integration enables customers, such as German drug maker Bayer, which are using technology from both companies, to access and integrate Tripos' discovery informatics technologies within InforSense KDE, thus streamlining complex discovery processes to deliver more efficient decision-making and improved productivity.
