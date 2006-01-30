Tripos enters new partnerships

Tripos, a USA and UK-based provider of drug discovery chemistry and informatics products and services, has announced new collaborations with several prominent pharmaceutical and life science organizations across Europe and North America to provide knowledge-driven customized chemistry services. These agreements encompass a combination of new partnerships and extensions with CeNeS, Gemin X Biotechnologies, Genzyme, GlaxoSmithKline Research and Development and Schering-Plough Research Institute. Terms of the agreements, which were all finalized in the fourth quarter of 2005, were not disclosed.

Drawing upon Tripos' proprietary knowledge-driven chemistry process, the partnerships encompass a range of research activities including medicinal chemistry programs, the development of new LeadQuest compounds, follow-up libraries based on hits from LeadQuest, provision of synthetic protocols, fragment-based screening and LeadHopping projects, the company says..