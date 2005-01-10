Tripos to buy Optive Research and cash/stock deal

Tripos has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire fellow US firm privately-held Optive Research, which is engaged in developing innovative software for computer-assisted molecular discovery. This addition will expand Tripos' ability to enable its biotechnology, pharmaceutical and related life science customers to bring new drugs and other important chemical compounds to market faster and more efficiently.

Under the terms of the deal, Tripos will issue 599,521 shares of its common stock (a portion of which will be contractually restricted) and $4.75 million in cash to Optive's shareholders. The cash portion will be funded by a group of new investors through the issuance of $3.5 million of subordinated debt, 111,606 shares of common stock and warrants to purchase 156,250 shares of common stock. Tripos expects the transaction to begin to contribute to operating income in 2005, and become accretive to net income beginning in 2006.