Tripos to buy Optive Research and cash/stock deal

Tripos has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire fellow US firm privately-held Optive Research, which is engaged in developing innovative software for computer-assisted molecular discovery. This addition will expand Tripos' ability to enable its biotechnology, pharmaceutical and related life science customers to bring new drugs and other important chemical compounds to market faster and more efficiently.
Under the terms of the deal, Tripos will issue 599,521 shares of its common stock (a portion of which will be contractually restricted) and $4.75 million in cash to Optive's shareholders. The cash portion will be funded by a group of new investors through the issuance of $3.5 million of subordinated debt, 111,606 shares of common stock and warrants to purchase 156,250 shares of common stock. Tripos expects the transaction to begin to contribute to operating income in 2005, and become accretive to net income beginning in 2006.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze