Trophos' ALS drug gets European OD status

Trophos SA, a French biopharmaceutical firm specializing in the discovery and development of drugs for neurodegenerative diseases, says that the European Commission has granted an Orphan Medicinal Product designation for its drug candidate TRO19622 (cholest-4-en-3-one, oxime) as a treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The decision follows the favorable opinion of the Committee for Orphan Medicinal Products of the European Medicines Agency (EMEA).

Trophos has already been granted orphan drug designation for TRO19622 for this indication by the US Food and Drug Administration. The agent is currently being evaluated in a Phase Ib clinical trial in ALS patients at two centers in France. Trophos expects to initiate a pivotal Phase II/III trial in ALS patients in Europe in the first quarter of 2007.