Trophos' ALS drug gets European OD status

Trophos SA, a French biopharmaceutical firm specializing in the discovery and development of drugs for neurodegenerative diseases, says that the European Commission has granted an Orphan Medicinal Product designation for its drug candidate TRO19622 (cholest-4-en-3-one, oxime) as a treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The decision follows the favorable opinion of the Committee for Orphan Medicinal Products of the European Medicines Agency (EMEA).
Trophos has already been granted orphan drug designation for TRO19622 for this indication by the US Food and Drug Administration. The agent is currently being evaluated in a Phase Ib clinical trial in ALS patients at two centers in France. Trophos expects to initiate a pivotal Phase II/III trial in ALS patients in Europe in the first quarter of 2007.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze