TROPHY study: strong results for Atacand
Anglo-Swedish drug major AstraZeneca has welcomed results of theTROPHY study (Trial Of Preventing Hypertension), the first clinical investigation to evaluate the effects of pharmacological intervention in patients with prehypertension.
According to AstraZeneca, the study, which was published in the April 20 issue of the New England Journal of Medicine, found that in the four-year trial's primary end point, development of hypertension, there was a significant (15.6%) relative risk reduction in the group treated with AstraZeneca's Atacand (candesartan cilexetil), compared with those given placebo (53.2% versus 63.0%, respectively, p<0.007).
