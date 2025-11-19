Tropical Forests May Yeild 328 New Drugs

Tropical Forests May Yield 328 New Drugs
There are potentially 328 more therapeutic compounds waiting to be discovered within the world's rain forests which would be worth an estimated $147 billion to medical science, according to Robert Mendelsohn of Yale University in the USA and Michael Balick of the Institute of Economic Botany at the New York Botanical Garden, publishing their analysis of the situation in the journal Economic Botany.
According to Drs Mendelsohn and Balick, the cost for a single drug company to collect and screen all of the flowering plants in the tropical forests around the world would be as little as $3 billion, but as biodiversity is rapidly being eroded, the time left for companies to do this is rapidly running out. Their analysis does, how- ever, highlight the difficulty of identifying a useful drug amongst the 125,000 species of flowering plant currently thought to be growing in the forests; past experience suggests that 1 in 50,000 to 1 in 1 million screening tests leads to a commercially- useful drug.
