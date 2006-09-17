Troubled development of glitazars may provide opportunity for DDP-4 inhibitors

A report highlighting the uncertain future of the a new class of antidabetic drugs - the glitazars, has been released by Pharmaprojects, a database tracking global pharmaceutical R&D. The report noted that, with the recent discontinuation of Takeda's predicted blockbuster sipoglitazar (TAK-654), five drugs in this class have failed in clinical studies so far and just three remain in ongoing trials.

As well as this, Pharmaprojects surveyed its data on drugs acting on the same molecular targets as the dual alpha-gamma peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor agonist and found a similar trend: seven discontinuations, one project suspension and no reported development for over half of these compounds.

The first clear sign of trouble came in May when Anglo-Swedish drug major AstraZeneca discontinued development of its late-stage drug Galida (tesaglitazar) after analysis of data from four Phase III trials demonstrated elevated serum creatine levels and an associated decrease in glomerular filtration rate suggesting that the compound's risk benefit/profile was unlikely to offer patients significant advantage over available therapy (Marketletter May 15).