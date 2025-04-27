Trovan And Turvel IV Gain EU Approval

Pfizer's new fluoroquinolone antibiotic Trovan (trovafloxacin) and itsprodrug Turvel IV (alatrofloxacin), which is manufactured by Roerig Farmaceutici Italiana SpA, have recently been issued with European Union marketing authorizations.

Approved indications for Turvel IV include community-acquired pneumonia, nosocomical pneumonia, intra-abdominal infection, acute pelvic infection, and complicated skin and soft tissue infections. Approved indications for Trovan include all the above with the addition of acute exacerbations of chronic bronchitis, acute sinusitis, salpingitis, uncomplicated gonococcal urethritis and cervicitis, and chlamydial cervicitis.

Trovan was launched in the USA at the beginning of the year and made $41 in sales in the first quarter. Sales are expected to reach over $1 billion.