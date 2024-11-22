Trusopt Approved In USA

- Merck's Trusopt (dorzolamide) ophthalmic solution is slated for launch in mid-1995 following US Food and Drug Administration approval. Trusopt has demonstrated efficacy in the treatment of elevated intraocular pressure in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension. The product is labelled for three times daily dosing, and the FDA has warned the company that any advertising recommending other than three times daily will result in regulatory action.
