Truvada get EU market approval

USA-based Gilead Sciences has been granted European marketing authorization for Truvada, which is a fixed-dose once-a-day combined formulation of its anti-HIV drugs Viread (tenofovir disoproxil fumarate) and Emtriva (emtricitabine). Both the active ingredients in Truvada are nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitors. By interfering with the viral replication process, they decrease the viral load and boost the number of CD4 cells. Gilead hopes Truvada will provide a ready solution to those wanting to simplify their anti-HIV medication program. Both Truvada and Viread are available through Gilead's Access Program in 68 resource-limited countries at non-profit pricing, the company said.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
| Headless Content Management with Blaze