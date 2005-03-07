Truvada get EU market approval

USA-based Gilead Sciences has been granted European marketing authorization for Truvada, which is a fixed-dose once-a-day combined formulation of its anti-HIV drugs Viread (tenofovir disoproxil fumarate) and Emtriva (emtricitabine). Both the active ingredients in Truvada are nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitors. By interfering with the viral replication process, they decrease the viral load and boost the number of CD4 cells. Gilead hopes Truvada will provide a ready solution to those wanting to simplify their anti-HIV medication program. Both Truvada and Viread are available through Gilead's Access Program in 68 resource-limited countries at non-profit pricing, the company said.