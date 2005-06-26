TSL granted Canadian license for Permacol

Tissue Science Laboratories, an independent medical device company focused on tissue implants, has received a license from Health Canada to sell its core product, Permacol Surgical Implant, in Canada.
The agent has been registered for use as a soft-tissue patch to reinforce soft tissue where weakness exists and for the surgical repair of damaged or ruptured soft-tissue membranes. It is specifically indicated for the repair of abdominal wall defects and hernias, including but not limited to abdominal, inguinal, diaphragmatic, femoral, scrotal, umbilical, incisional, rectal prolapse, rectocele and muscle flap reinforcement.
Additional registrations will be required for the firm's other brands in Canada and these will be submitted later in 2005.
