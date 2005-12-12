TSL's Permacol keeps pace with market leaders.

Tissue Science Laboratories, a UK-based specialist in human-tissue replacement, says it has positive results from studies of its collagen-based surgical implant Permacol, which is being assessed as a dermal filler for cosmetic surgery. The researchers, who were led by Ashraf Ayoub, compared the product with the two market-leading fillers Perlane (hyaluronic acid) and Zyplast (cross-linked bovine-sourced collagen) in 79 female patients aged 25- 55.
The study was designed to assess the longevity of any treatment effect, measured using a standardized assessment scale and mathematically-derived three-dimensional modelling or stereophotogrammetry which, the investigators report, is the first time such complex analysis has been carried out for cosmetic products. The results showed that Permacol is comparable with the two market-leaders in terms of both longevity and lip bulking. In addition, Permacol exhibited a good safety profile and was well-tolerated. The firm says that the next assessment of the compound will be as a treatment for use in facial wrinkles.
