Tunisia a short-cut for Indian entry into EU

Indian pharmaceutical companies scouting for ways to bypass stringent import controls into the European Union now have an easy option via Tunisia, a senior Indian Chemicals Ministry official has said.

Tunisia, which has a free-trade agreement with the EU, is keen to float joint ventures between local and Indian companies, the Economic Times of India quoted the official as saying. The JV opportunity will give the Indian partners easy access to Europe as it will substantially cut down the procedural delays which these firms now face to export to the EU market, he said, while speaking to journalists after meeting a delegation in Tunisia.

A joint working group on pharmaceuticals between the two nations also discussed stepping up Indian exports to the $360.0 million drug market in Tunisia through a fast-track approval system, the official said.