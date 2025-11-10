Turkey's Treasury awards Incentive to Mustafa Nevzat Ilac San AS

- Turkey's Treasury awarded an Incentive Certificate to the Mustafa Nevzat Ilac San AS pharmaceuticals producer in Istanbul, Turkey in October for investment in developing the company's production, according to EBA Report. The certificate provides various financial benefits to companies with new investment projects that meet criteria, such as export or production potential, laid down by the Treasury. Mustafa Nevzat plans to invest 62 billion ($1.1 billion) in its development project. It produces liquid and powdered medicines and other drugs.
