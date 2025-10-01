Turkish pharma Trade News

Turkish drug exports fell $57.7 million in 1995, reports the EBA Newsletter, with imports up 63.3% to $331.6 million. However, Turkish drugmakers expect higher demand from Iraq, and have obtained 150 licenses to trade on the Iraqi market.
- In January, 228 new firms were set up in Turkey's health and social services sector, says the State Institute of Statistics.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze