Turnaround for GSK as generic woes abate, future looks bright with sturdy pipeline

UK drug major GlaxoSmithKline seems to be clawing back from the onslaught of generic competition which some of its blockbuster drugs have faced during the year, as the firm posted a 5.7% rise in fourth-quarter net income and forecast double-digit growth for earnings per share for 2005.
Opening the group's annual results conference in London on February 10, chief executive Jean-Pierre Garnier stated that, for 2004, the firm had "more than met financial guidance," in spite of a difficult operating environment, and claimed that GSK is in "very good shape."
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