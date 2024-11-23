Turnover And Profit Rises Planned at Lonza

Lonza Biotec Kourim of the Czech Republic, which produces fine chemicals and biochemicals, expects turnover to reach 404 million koruna ($14.5 million) this year, compared with just over 40 million koruna in 1992, reports the CTK news agency's Business News. Turnover is projected to rise to 715 million koruna in 1997. Profits increased to 50 million koruna in 1995, and should rise to 107 million koruna this year and to 159 million koruna in 1997.
