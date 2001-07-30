Turnover jumps 66% at Genetix

Genetix of the UK has posted a 66% rise in turnover for the half yearended June 30, 2001, to L7.3 million ($10.4 million), while profit before tax and goodwill amortization was up 39% to L2.4 million. Earnings per share increased 12% to L2.19.

Mark Reid, the firm's chief executive, said that the first six months of the year have been focused on the long-term growth of the business, through increased investment in R&D and the launch of new products, "particularly in proteomics, which will enhance prospects in the coming years." He noted that the firm has been adding to its sales and marketing force and concluded that "we remain confident about our ability to differentiate Genetix as a leading provider of technologies for gene and protein discovery.''