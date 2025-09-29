Twice-Daily Augmentin Approved

- SmithKline Beecham's Augmentin (amoxicillin plus clavulanate) has been approved for marketing in the USA in a twice-daily dosing regimen for adults. A pediatric twice-daily application is pending. Prior to this, Augmentin was only prescribable as a three-times daily product. The new regimen does not impair the efficacy of Augmentin but may reduce some of its side effects, notably diarrhea, when used at the doses required for severe infections, according to SB. The firm has also developed a new 875mg amoxicillin/125mg clavulanate tablet for these severe infections, to supplement the current 500mg/125mg tablet, which can be prescribed bid for less severe infections.
