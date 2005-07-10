Two major investors challenge Shire

While it has been generally assumed that UK-based Shire Pharmaceuticals' $1.6 billion offer to acquire US firm Transkaryotic Therapies was proceeding smoothly (Marketletter May 2), two institutional shareholders are challenging the deal, according to filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.
The two, which together hold over 14% of TKT's shares, said the price was too cheap and the firm would do better by developing its products and promising drug pipeline on its own.
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