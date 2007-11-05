Two new general manager appointments at Almirall

Spanish drugmaker Almirall has appointed Christophe Vandeputte as general manager of its French operations and Dominique Humblet as general manager for the Benelux region. Mr Vandeputte joined Almirall in 2001 as general manager for Benelux, while Mr Humblet has nine years' experience in the drug industry, during which time he has held different positions such as regional head of sales and product manager.
