Two New Product Approvals For Nycomed

Nycomed Amersham's drug subsidiary, Nycomed Pharma, has obtainedmarketing approval in Germany for Xefo (lornoxicam), its non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug for the treatment of post-operative pain and rheumatic disorders.
Sales and marketing rights for Xefo in Germany have been licensed to local company Merckle GmbH, which Nycomed says has already placed its first order for the product and is preparing to launch Xefo in the first quarter of 1999. Lornoxicam has already been launched in Austria, Denmark, Sweden, Russia and the Baltic countries. Nycomed claims that it has an analgesic potency equivalent to opioid drugs.
TachoComb In Japan Meanwhile, Nycomed Amersham's surgical wound dressing TachoComb has been approved for marketing in Japan, its third market after Germany and Austria. The product will be launched in Japan in the first quarter of 1999, and will be sold by local licensee Torii Pharmaceutical.
