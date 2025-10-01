Two-Phase Govt Plan For French Generics

Plans to promote the development of generic drugs in France are slowly gaining in precision. The government has now indicated that it envisages the introduction of the right of pharmacists to substitute generics in two stages, according to Social Affairs Minister Jacques Barrot.

Initially, pharmacies will be granted the right to replace an original drug with a cheaper generic copy of the brand-name product. The way in which pharmacists are paid will then have to be reviewed because margins depend on price levels. This first phase is expected to produce limited economies and will allow pharmacies to sort out stock problems for the generics most in demand.

The government will then discuss with doctors in the second phase how to go further in authorizing the substitution of an original, brand-name drug by its generic formulation. This second phase is expected to generate economies of 3-5 billion French francs ($580-$966.5 million) for social security.