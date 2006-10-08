Saturday 8 November 2025

Two-year benefits with Novartis' Ph II MS drug

8 October 2006

Basel, Switzerland-based Novartis' developmental oral therapy FTY720 (fingolimod) has demonstrated sustained benefits over two years in patients suffering from relapsing multiple sclerosis, indicating that it could provide an important new option for treating this disabling neurological disease which is estimated to affect more than 2.5 million people worldwide.

New Phase II data presented at the European Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis meeting, held in Madrid, Spain, show that up to 77% of MS patients taking once-daily FTY720 remained free of relapses over two years. They also maintained a low rate of inflammatory disease as measured by magnetic resonance imaging.

According to the Swiss drug major, the trial provides longer-term data regarding the clinical profile of FTY720 following the publication of one-year Phase II data in the New England Journal of Medicine on September 14. New preclinical data also presented at the congress suggest that the agent may work through multiple modes of action. In addition to its anti-inflammatory effects, preclinical findings suggest that FTY720 may have the potential to reduce neurodegeneration and enhance repair of the central nervous system affected by MS.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Company News Directory



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
Pharmaceutical
Pelthos acquires Xepi and closes financing
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
New FDA approval for J&J’s Darzalex Faspro in HR-SMM
7 November 2025
Biotechnology
Genmab beats estimates and maintains portfolio progress
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
New data on Bayer’s Kerendia for type 1 diabetes and CKD
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly and NVIDIA launch AI supercomputer to accelerate drug discovery
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
MDD approval for Caplyta as adjunctive therapy with antidepressants
7 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Lilly deal with US govt to expand access to obesity medicines
7 November 2025

Company Spotlight

BioHaven
A biopharma company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of life-changing treatments in key therapeutic areas, including immunology, neuroscience, and oncology.




Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze