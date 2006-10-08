Two-year benefits with Novartis' Ph II MS drug

Basel, Switzerland-based Novartis' developmental oral therapy FTY720 (fingolimod) has demonstrated sustained benefits over two years in patients suffering from relapsing multiple sclerosis, indicating that it could provide an important new option for treating this disabling neurological disease which is estimated to affect more than 2.5 million people worldwide.

New Phase II data presented at the European Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis meeting, held in Madrid, Spain, show that up to 77% of MS patients taking once-daily FTY720 remained free of relapses over two years. They also maintained a low rate of inflammatory disease as measured by magnetic resonance imaging.

According to the Swiss drug major, the trial provides longer-term data regarding the clinical profile of FTY720 following the publication of one-year Phase II data in the New England Journal of Medicine on September 14. New preclinical data also presented at the congress suggest that the agent may work through multiple modes of action. In addition to its anti-inflammatory effects, preclinical findings suggest that FTY720 may have the potential to reduce neurodegeneration and enhance repair of the central nervous system affected by MS.