Two-Year Data For BioChem Pharma's 3TC

Follow-on results from BioChem Pharma's European Phase II/III trial of 3TC (lamivudine) in combination with Glaxo Wellcome's zidovudine have found that the beneficial effects on CD4 counts and viral load are sustained for at least two years in some patients with HIV infection. The results of the NUCB 3001 study were presented at the 5th European Conference on Clinical Aspects and Treatment of HIV Infection in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Trials to assess the value of the combination further are now underway and are being conducted by BioChem's partner, Glaxo Wellcome, which filed for approval of 3TC for combination therapy of HIV infection on an international basis earlier this year.